FC Annecy - Stade Lavallois

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 3
Parc des Sports / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-annecy/teamcenter.shtml
FC Annecy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-laval/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Lavallois
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Annecy logo
FC Annecy
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Annecy

Stade Lavallois

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
22006
2
SM CaenCAE
22006
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
21104
4
Dijon FCODIJ
21104
4
Paris FCPAR
21104
10
Stade LavalloisLAV
21013
19
FC AnnecyANN
20020
