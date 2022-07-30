FC Metz - Amiens SC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 1
Stade Saint-Symphorien / 30.07.2022
FC Metz
Not started
-
-
Amiens SC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Metz

Amiens SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Amiens SCAMI
00000
1
Chamois NiortaisNIO
00000
1
Dijon FCODIJ
00000
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
00000
1
FC AnnecyANN
00000
1
FC MetzMET
00000
