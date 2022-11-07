FC Metz - AS Saint-Etienne

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 14
Stade Saint-Symphorien / 07.11.2022
FC Metz
Not started
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Metz

AS Saint-Etienne

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
13
FC MetzMET
1343615
19
AS Saint-EtienneStE
1335511
