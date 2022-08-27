FC Metz - Dijon FCO

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Stade Saint-Symphorien / 27.08.2022
FC Metz
Not started
-
-
Dijon FCO
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Metz

Dijon FCO

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between FC Metz and Dijon FCO with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Metz and Dijon FCO news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

