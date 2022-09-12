FC Metz - En Avant de Guingamp

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 8
Stade Saint-Symphorien / 12.09.2022
FC Metz
En Avant de Guingamp
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Metz
En Avant de Guingamp
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Metz

En Avant de Guingamp

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
851216
2
Le Havre ACHAV
843115
3
SM CaenCAE
843115
4
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
842214
5
Amiens SCAMI
842214
7
FC MetzMET
732211
9
En Avant de GuingampGUI
631210
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between FC Metz and En Avant de Guingamp with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 12 September 2022.

