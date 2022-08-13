FC Metz - Valenciennes FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 3
Stade Saint-Symphorien / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-metz/teamcenter.shtml
FC Metz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Metz

Valenciennes FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
22006
2
SM CaenCAE
22006
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
21104
4
Dijon FCODIJ
21104
4
Paris FCPAR
21104
6
Valenciennes FCVAL
21104
8
FC MetzMET
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

En Avant de Guingamp
-
-
Paris FC
13/08
SC Bastia
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
13/08
Le Havre AC
-
-
Pau FC
13/08
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
Chamois Niortais
13/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between FC Metz and Valenciennes FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Metz and Valenciennes FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.