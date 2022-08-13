FC Sochaux-Montbéliard - Amiens SC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 3
Stade Bonal / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sochaux/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/amiens/teamcenter.shtml
Amiens SC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Amiens SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
22006
2
SM CaenCAE
22006
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
21104
4
Dijon FCODIJ
21104
4
Paris FCPAR
21104
12
Amiens SCAMI
21013
15
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
20111
