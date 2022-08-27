FC Sochaux-Montbéliard - Chamois Niortais

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Stade Bonal / 27.08.2022
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Not started
-
-
Chamois Niortais
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Chamois Niortais
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Chamois Niortais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
9
Chamois NiortaisNIO
42026
14
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
41124
