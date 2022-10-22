FC Sochaux-Montbéliard - Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 13
Stade Bonal / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sochaux/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/quevilly/teamcenter.shtml
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole logo
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1273224
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1265123
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1272323
4
Amiens SCAMI
1272323
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1264222
12
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
1235414
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between FC Sochaux-Montbéliard and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Sochaux-Montbéliard and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

