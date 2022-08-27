Girondins de Bordeaux - En Avant de Guingamp

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Matmut Atlantique / 27.08.2022
Girondins de Bordeaux
Not started
-
-
En Avant de Guingamp
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Girondins de Bordeaux

En Avant de Guingamp

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
6
En Avant de GuingampGUI
42117
