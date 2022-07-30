Girondins de Bordeaux - Valenciennes FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 1
Matmut Atlantique / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/girondins-bordeaux/teamcenter.shtml
Girondins de Bordeaux
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Girondins de Bordeaux logo
Girondins de Bordeaux jersey
Girondins de Bordeaux
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Girondins de Bordeaux

Valenciennes FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Amiens SCAMI
00000
1
Chamois NiortaisNIO
00000
1
Dijon FCODIJ
00000
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
00000
1
FC AnnecyANN
00000
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
00000
1
Valenciennes FCVAL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Dijon FCO
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
30/07
FC Annecy
-
-
Chamois Niortais
30/07
FC Metz
-
-
Amiens SC
30/07
En Avant de Guingamp
-
-
Pau FC
30/07

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Girondins de Bordeaux and Valenciennes FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest Girondins de Bordeaux and Valenciennes FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.