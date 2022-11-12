Grenoble Foot 38 - Dijon FCO

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 15
Stade des Alpes / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dijon-fco/teamcenter.shtml
Dijon FCO
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Grenoble Foot 38

Dijon FCO

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
17
Dijon FCODIJ
1435614
