Grenoble Foot 38 - FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 2
Stade des Alpes / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sochaux/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Grenoble Foot 38

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
11003
2
FC MetzMET
11003
3
Stade LavalloisLAV
11003
4
Chamois NiortaisNIO
11003
5
Dijon FCODIJ
11003
7
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
10101
7
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
06/08
Valenciennes FC
-
-
Le Havre AC
06/08
Pau FC
-
-
Dijon FCO
06/08
Chamois Niortais
-
-
SC Bastia
06/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Grenoble Foot 38 and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Grenoble Foot 38 and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.