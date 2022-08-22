Grenoble Foot 38 - Girondins de Bordeaux

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Stade des Alpes / 22.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/girondins-bordeaux/teamcenter.shtml
Girondins de Bordeaux
Statistics

Recent matches

Grenoble Foot 38

Girondins de Bordeaux

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
4
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
5
FC MetzMET
42117
15
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
31114
