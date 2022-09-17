Grenoble Foot 38 - SM Caen

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 9
Stade des Alpes / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Grenoble Foot 38

SM Caen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
851216
2
Le Havre ACHAV
843115
3
SM CaenCAE
843115
4
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
842214
5
Amiens SCAMI
842214
13
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
82339
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Grenoble Foot 38 and SM Caen with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 17 September 2022.

