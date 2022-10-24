Le Havre AC - FC Metz

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 13
Stade Océane / 24.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-metz/teamcenter.shtml
FC Metz
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
FC Metz logo
FC Metz jersey
FC Metz
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Le Havre AC

FC Metz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1383227
2
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1373324
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1265123
4
Amiens SCAMI
1372423
5
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1364322
12
FC MetzMET
1243515
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
2
2
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Pau FC
1
0
Nîmes Olympique
Grenoble Foot 38
1
0
Valenciennes FC
SM Caen
2
0
Rodez Aveyron

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Le Havre AC and FC Metz with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 24 October 2022.

Catch the latest Le Havre AC and FC Metz news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.