Le Havre AC - Pau FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 3
Stade Océane / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pau/teamcenter.shtml
Pau FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Le Havre AC

Pau FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
22006
2
SM CaenCAE
22006
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
21104
4
Dijon FCODIJ
21104
4
Paris FCPAR
21104
15
Le Havre ACHAV
20111
18
Pau FCPAU
20111
