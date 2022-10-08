Le Havre AC - SC Bastia

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 11
Stade Océane / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Le Havre AC

SC Bastia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1062220
2
Amiens SCAMI
1062220
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1061319
4
Le Havre ACHAV
1054119
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1053218
7
SC BastiaBAS
1051416
