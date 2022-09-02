Le Havre AC - SM Caen

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 7
Stade Océane / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Le Havre AC
SM Caen
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Le Havre AC

SM Caen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
633012
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
632111
3
Dijon FCODIJ
632111
4
Amiens SCAMI
632111
5
FC MetzMET
631210
8
Le Havre ACHAV
62319
Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Le Havre AC and SM Caen with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 September 2022.

