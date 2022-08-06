AS Saint-Etienne - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 2
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-etienne/teamcenter.shtml
AS Saint-Etienne
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nimes-olympique/teamcenter.shtml
Nîmes Olympique
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AS Saint-Etienne

Nîmes Olympique

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
11003
2
FC MetzMET
11003
3
Stade LavalloisLAV
11003
4
Chamois NiortaisNIO
11003
5
Dijon FCODIJ
11003
16
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
10010
20
AS Saint-EtienneStE
1001-3
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Valenciennes FC
-
-
Le Havre AC
06/08
Pau FC
-
-
Dijon FCO
06/08
Chamois Niortais
-
-
SC Bastia
06/08
Grenoble Foot 38
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
06/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between AS Saint-Etienne and Nîmes Olympique with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest AS Saint-Etienne and Nîmes Olympique news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.