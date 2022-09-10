Chamois Niortais - Le Havre AC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 8
Stade René-Gaillard / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chamois-niort/teamcenter.shtml
Chamois Niortais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chamois Niortais

Le Havre AC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
742114
2
Amiens SCAMI
742114
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
741213
4
Le Havre ACHAV
733112
5
SM CaenCAE
733112
16
Chamois NiortaisNIO
72147
