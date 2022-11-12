Chamois Niortais - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 15
Stade René-Gaillard / 12.11.2022
Chamois Niortais
Not started
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chamois Niortais
Nîmes Olympique
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chamois Niortais

Nîmes Olympique

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
16
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
1442814
20
Chamois NiortaisNIO
1432911
