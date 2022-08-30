Chamois Niortais - Valenciennes FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 6
Stade René-Gaillard / 30.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chamois-niort/teamcenter.shtml
Chamois Niortais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chamois Niortais

Valenciennes FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
532011
2
Dijon FCODIJ
532011
3
En Avant de GuingampGUI
531110
4
Amiens SCAMI
531110
5
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
52218
14
Valenciennes FCVAL
51316
16
Chamois NiortaisNIO
52036
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
SC Bastia
30/08
Grenoble Foot 38
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
30/08
Rodez Aveyron
-
-
FC Metz
30/08
SM Caen
-
-
Pau FC
30/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Chamois Niortais and Valenciennes FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 30 August 2022.

Catch the latest Chamois Niortais and Valenciennes FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.