Dijon FCO - Le Havre AC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 10
Parc des Sports Gaston-Gérard / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dijon-fco/teamcenter.shtml
Dijon FCO
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dijon FCO logo
Dijon FCO jersey
Dijon FCO
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dijon FCO

Le Havre AC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
961219
2
Le Havre ACHAV
953118
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
952217
4
Amiens SCAMI
952217
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
851216
12
Dijon FCODIJ
932411
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
01/10
FC Metz
-
-
Pau FC
01/10
FC Annecy
-
-
SC Bastia
01/10
Rodez Aveyron
-
-
Amiens SC
01/10

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Dijon FCO and Le Havre AC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Dijon FCO and Le Havre AC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.