En Avant de Guingamp - FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 6
Stade de Roudourou / 30.08.2022
En Avant de Guingamp
Not started
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
En Avant de Guingamp logo
En Avant de Guingamp jersey
En Avant de Guingamp
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

En Avant de Guingamp

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
532011
2
Dijon FCODIJ
532011
3
En Avant de GuingampGUI
531110
4
Amiens SCAMI
531110
5
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
52218
6
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
52127
