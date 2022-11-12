En Avant de Guingamp - Le Havre AC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 15
Stade de Roudourou / 12.11.2022
En Avant de Guingamp
Not started
-
-
Le Havre AC
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
8
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1455420
