FC Annecy - SC Bastia

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 10
Parc des Sports / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-annecy/teamcenter.shtml
FC Annecy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Annecy logo
FC Annecy
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Annecy

SC Bastia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
961219
2
Le Havre ACHAV
953118
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
952217
4
Amiens SCAMI
952217
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
851216
8
SC BastiaBAS
941413
15
FC AnnecyANN
92349
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
01/10
FC Metz
-
-
Pau FC
01/10
Rodez Aveyron
-
-
Amiens SC
01/10
Valenciennes FC
-
-
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
01/10

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between FC Annecy and SC Bastia with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Annecy and SC Bastia news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.