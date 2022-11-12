Girondins de Bordeaux - Pau FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 15
Matmut Atlantique / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/girondins-bordeaux/teamcenter.shtml
Girondins de Bordeaux
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pau/teamcenter.shtml
Pau FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Girondins de Bordeaux logo
Girondins de Bordeaux jersey
Girondins de Bordeaux
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Girondins de Bordeaux

Pau FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
10
Pau FCPAU
1455420
