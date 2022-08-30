Grenoble Foot 38 - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 6
Stade des Alpes / 30.08.2022
Grenoble Foot 38
Not started
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Grenoble Foot 38

Nîmes Olympique

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
532011
2
Dijon FCODIJ
532011
3
En Avant de GuingampGUI
531110
4
Amiens SCAMI
531110
5
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
52218
9
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
52127
15
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
51316
