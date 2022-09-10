Grenoble Foot 38 - Paris FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 8
Stade des Alpes / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/grenoble/teamcenter.shtml
Grenoble Foot 38
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Grenoble Foot 38

Paris FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
742114
2
Amiens SCAMI
742114
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
741213
4
Le Havre ACHAV
733112
5
SM CaenCAE
733112
10
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
72329
13
Paris FCPAR
71427
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
10/09
Nîmes Olympique
-
-
SC Bastia
10/09
Chamois Niortais
-
-
Le Havre AC
10/09
SM Caen
-
-
Amiens SC
10/09

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Grenoble Foot 38 and Paris FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Grenoble Foot 38 and Paris FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.