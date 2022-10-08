Grenoble Foot 38 - Stade Lavallois

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 11
Stade des Alpes / 08.10.2022
Grenoble Foot 38
Not started
-
-
Stade Lavallois
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Grenoble Foot 38 logo
Grenoble Foot 38
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Grenoble Foot 38

Stade Lavallois

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1062220
2
Amiens SCAMI
1062220
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1061319
4
Le Havre ACHAV
1054119
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1053218
11
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1034313
13
Stade LavalloisLAV
1031610
