Nîmes Olympique - Stade Lavallois

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Stade des Costières / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nimes-olympique/teamcenter.shtml
Nîmes Olympique
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-laval/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Lavallois
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Nîmes Olympique

Stade Lavallois

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
6
Stade LavalloisLAV
42117
15
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Metz
-
-
Dijon FCO
27/08
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
En Avant de Guingamp
27/08
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
-
-
Chamois Niortais
27/08
SC Bastia
-
-
Rodez Aveyron
27/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Nîmes Olympique and Stade Lavallois with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Nîmes Olympique and Stade Lavallois news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.