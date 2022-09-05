Pau FC - AS Saint-Etienne

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 7
Nouste Camp / 05.09.2022
Pau FC
Not started
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
742114
2
Amiens SCAMI
742114
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
741213
4
Le Havre ACHAV
733112
5
SM CaenCAE
733112
19
AS Saint-EtienneStE
61323
20
Pau FCPAU
60333
