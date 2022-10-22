Pau FC - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 13
Nouste Camp / 22.10.2022
Pau FC
Not started
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pau FC

Nîmes Olympique

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1273224
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1265123
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1272323
4
Amiens SCAMI
1272323
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1264222
13
Pau FCPAU
1235414
18
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
1232711
