Quevilly-Rouen Métropole - Chamois Niortais

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 7
Stade Michel d'Ornano / 02.09.2022
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Not started
-
-
Chamois Niortais
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole logo
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
Chamois Niortais logo
Chamois Niortais
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Chamois Niortais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
633012
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
632111
3
Dijon FCODIJ
632111
4
Amiens SCAMI
632111
5
FC MetzMET
631210
14
Quevilly-Rouen MétropoleQUE
61326
16
Chamois NiortaisNIO
62046
