Rodez Aveyron - FC Metz

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 6
Stade Paul-Lignon / 30.08.2022
Rodez Aveyron
Not started
-
-
FC Metz
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
532011
2
Dijon FCODIJ
532011
3
En Avant de GuingampGUI
531110
4
Amiens SCAMI
531110
5
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
52218
7
FC MetzMET
52127
17
Rodez AveyronROD
51225
