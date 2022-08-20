SM Caen - En Avant de Guingamp

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Stade Michel d'Ornano / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/en-avant-guingamp/teamcenter.shtml
En Avant de Guingamp
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
En Avant de Guingamp logo
En Avant de Guingamp jersey
En Avant de Guingamp
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SM Caen

En Avant de Guingamp

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
