Stade Lavallois - Girondins de Bordeaux

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 10
Stade Francis-Le Basser / 03.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-laval/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Lavallois
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/girondins-bordeaux/teamcenter.shtml
Girondins de Bordeaux
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Stade Lavallois

Girondins de Bordeaux

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Amiens SCAMI
1062220
2
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1061319
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1054119
4
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
952217
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
952217
13
Stade LavalloisLAV
931510
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rodez Aveyron
0
1
Amiens SC
Nîmes Olympique
0
1
Paris FC
SM Caen
0
1
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
FC Metz
1
0
Pau FC

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Stade Lavallois and Girondins de Bordeaux with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 3 October 2022.

Catch the latest Stade Lavallois and Girondins de Bordeaux news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.