Stade Lavallois - Le Havre AC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 6
Stade Francis-Le Basser / 30.08.2022
Stade Lavallois
Not started
-
-
Le Havre AC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Lavallois

Le Havre AC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
532011
2
Dijon FCODIJ
532011
3
En Avant de GuingampGUI
531110
4
Amiens SCAMI
531110
5
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
52218
8
Stade LavalloisLAV
52127
10
Le Havre ACHAV
51316
