Stade Lavallois - Valenciennes FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 15
Stade Francis-Le Basser / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-laval/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Lavallois
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Lavallois

Valenciennes FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Le Havre ACHAV
1485129
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1483327
3
Grenoble Foot 38GRE
1474325
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1473424
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1465323
13
Stade LavalloisLAV
1452717
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Rodez Aveyron
12/11
Paris FC
-
-
FC Metz
12/11
SM Caen
-
-
FC Annecy
12/11
Grenoble Foot 38
-
-
Dijon FCO
12/11

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Stade Lavallois and Valenciennes FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest Stade Lavallois and Valenciennes FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.