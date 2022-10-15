Nîmes Olympique - Amiens SC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 12
Stade des Costières / 15.10.2022
Nîmes Olympique
Not started
-
-
Amiens SC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Nîmes Olympique

Amiens SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1172223
2
Amiens SCAMI
1172223
3
Le Havre ACHAV
1164122
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1171322
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1154219
19
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
112278
