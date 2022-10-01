Nîmes Olympique - Paris FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 10
Stade des Costières / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nimes-olympique/teamcenter.shtml
Nîmes Olympique
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Nîmes Olympique

Paris FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
961219
2
Le Havre ACHAV
953118
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
952217
4
Amiens SCAMI
952217
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
851216
11
Paris FCPAR
925211
16
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
92258
