Nîmes Olympique - Rodez Aveyron

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 3
Stade des Costières / 13.08.2022
Nîmes Olympique
Rodez Aveyron
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nîmes Olympique
Rodez Aveyron
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nîmes Olympique

Rodez Aveyron

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
22006
2
SM CaenCAE
22006
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
21104
4
Dijon FCODIJ
21104
4
Paris FCPAR
21104
13
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
20111
17
Rodez AveyronROD
20111
