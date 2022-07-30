Nîmes Olympique - SM Caen

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 1
Stade des Costières / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nimes-olympique/teamcenter.shtml
Nîmes Olympique
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nîmes Olympique

SM Caen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Amiens SCAMI
00000
1
Chamois NiortaisNIO
00000
1
Dijon FCODIJ
00000
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
00000
1
FC AnnecyANN
00000
1
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
00000
1
SM CaenCAE
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Dijon FCO
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
30/07
FC Annecy
-
-
Chamois Niortais
30/07
FC Metz
-
-
Amiens SC
30/07
En Avant de Guingamp
-
-
Pau FC
30/07

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Nîmes Olympique and SM Caen with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest Nîmes Olympique and SM Caen news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.