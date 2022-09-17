Paris FC - Rodez Aveyron

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 9
Stade Charléty / 17.09.2022
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
Rodez Aveyron
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

Rodez Aveyron

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
851216
2
Le Havre ACHAV
843115
3
SM CaenCAE
843115
4
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
842214
5
Amiens SCAMI
842214
10
Paris FCPAR
824210
20
Rodez AveyronROD
71336
