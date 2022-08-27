Paris FC - SM Caen

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 5
Stade Charléty / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caen/teamcenter.shtml
SM Caen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
SM Caen logo
SM Caen jersey
SM Caen
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

SM Caen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SM CaenCAE
431010
2
Amiens SCAMI
43019
3
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
42208
4
Dijon FCODIJ
42208
5
FC MetzMET
42117
11
Paris FCPAR
41215
