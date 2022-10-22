Paris FC - Stade Lavallois

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 13
Stade Charléty / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-laval/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Lavallois
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
Stade Lavallois logo
Stade Lavallois
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

Stade Lavallois

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1273224
2
Le Havre ACHAV
1265123
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1272323
4
Amiens SCAMI
1272323
5
Valenciennes FCVAL
1264222
10
Paris FCPAR
1244416
14
Stade LavalloisLAV
1241713
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Amiens SC
-
-
AS Saint-Etienne
22/10
Chamois Niortais
-
-
Dijon FCO
22/10
SM Caen
-
-
Rodez Aveyron
22/10
Pau FC
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
22/10

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Paris FC and Stade Lavallois with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Paris FC and Stade Lavallois news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.