Paris FC - Valenciennes FC

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 11
Stade Charléty / 08.10.2022
Paris FC
Not started
-
-
Valenciennes FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Paris FC

Valenciennes FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1062220
2
Amiens SCAMI
1062220
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1061319
4
Le Havre ACHAV
1054119
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1053218
6
Valenciennes FCVAL
1044216
10
Paris FCPAR
1034313
