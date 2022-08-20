Pau FC - FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 4
Nouste Camp / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pau/teamcenter.shtml
Pau FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-sochaux/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard logo
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard jersey
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Pau FC

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
En Avant de GuingampGUI
32107
2
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
32107
3
SM CaenCAE
32107
4
SC BastiaBAS
32016
5
FC MetzMET
32016
16
Pau FCPAU
30212
17
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Le Havre AC
20/08
Valenciennes FC
-
-
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
20/08
Stade Lavallois
-
-
FC Metz
20/08
Amiens SC
-
-
SC Bastia
20/08

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Pau FC and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest Pau FC and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.