Pau FC - Rodez Aveyron

Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 11
Nouste Camp / 08.10.2022
Pau FC
Not started
-
-
Rodez Aveyron
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
Rodez Aveyron logo
Rodez Aveyron
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Pau FC

Rodez Aveyron

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Girondins de BordeauxBOR
1062220
2
Amiens SCAMI
1062220
3
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
1061319
4
Le Havre ACHAV
1054119
5
En Avant de GuingampGUI
1053218
14
Rodez AveyronROD
1024410
16
Pau FCPAU
1024410
